Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Declares $2.95 Quarterly Dividend

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Cable One has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $39.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $13.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.55. 88,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.18. Cable One has a 1 year low of $311.28 and a 1 year high of $574.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.67.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

