Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.79 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

