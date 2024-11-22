Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.79 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.
About Cardinal Energy
