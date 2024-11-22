CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 25,168 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $891,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 442,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,671,433.03. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16.

CarGurus Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after acquiring an additional 74,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 252.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $958,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after buying an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 155.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.