Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 558.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 23,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,878,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $441.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $272.15 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.49 and a 200 day moving average of $423.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

