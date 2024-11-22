CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,980. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Kochevar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CAVA Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of CAVA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $2,133,450.00.

CAVA Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.88 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $172.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,532,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $323,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.