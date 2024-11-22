CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Holdings Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 813,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $79.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

