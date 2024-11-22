CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 140,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

