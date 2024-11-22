CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $340.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $358.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.