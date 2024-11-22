Cheetah Canyon Resources (CVE:CHTA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cheetah Canyon Resources (CVE:CHTA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Cheetah Canyon Resources shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Cheetah Canyon Resources Trading Up 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.82.

Cheetah Canyon Resources Company Profile

Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp, formerly Cardiff Energy Corp, is a Canada-based company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas projects in the United States. Its oil and gas projects are located in the states of Oklahoma and Texas, in the United States.

