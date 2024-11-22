Citigroup Inc. Buys 34,717 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,437,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $213,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

MDYG stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.97 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

