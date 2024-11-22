Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 1,464 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $515.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $404.32 and a twelve month high of $534.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

