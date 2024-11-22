Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 6,201 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $144.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.