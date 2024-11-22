Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.37 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $406,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $54.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

