Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $3.11 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 490,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 318.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $7.76 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.