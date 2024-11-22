Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 101.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $566.04 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.00 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $839.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $824.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $26,709,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.64.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

