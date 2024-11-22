Commerce Bank Buys 7,808 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE H opened at $155.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average is $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $155.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

