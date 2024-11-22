Commerce Bank Has $9.38 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

General Electric stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.01. General Electric has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

