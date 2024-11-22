Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,229,000 after buying an additional 213,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $419.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

