Commerce Bank Sells 198 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $485.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

