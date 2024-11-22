Commerce Bank Sells 3,684 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE AOS opened at $73.17 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

