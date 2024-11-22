Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $225.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

