Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $36.10 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $36.10 million and $540,382.15 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,651,183,373 coins and its circulating supply is 10,998,802,478 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

