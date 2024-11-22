Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 21,126 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 170.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Up 5.0 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $421,741.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,754.84. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,396 shares of company stock worth $1,733,561 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

