Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 867,516 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,610,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,516 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,644 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,072 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Wipro by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the third quarter valued at $860,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Wipro stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

