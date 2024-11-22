Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $405,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of SKE stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

About Skeena Resources

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.