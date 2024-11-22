Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $405,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Skeena Resources Price Performance
Shares of SKE stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $10.33.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
