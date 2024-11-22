Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 180.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.
Ambarella Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Articles
