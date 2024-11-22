Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676,109 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 0.4% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Block by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Block by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,560. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,283 shares of company stock valued at $862,773. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $92.82 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

