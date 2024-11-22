Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 23,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 106,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

