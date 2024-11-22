CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Benchmark

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock opened at $132.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.73.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,602,000 after buying an additional 125,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,033,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.