Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 249,207 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,666 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,266,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 525,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 137,639 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,130,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

