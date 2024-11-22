Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $628,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 165,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 56,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

