Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Adam M. Vela Sells 16,435 Shares

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CTRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,904. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

