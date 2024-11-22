Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.49 ($0.21), with a volume of 526513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.76. The stock has a market cap of £60.16 million, a PE ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Kevin Crofton purchased 2,916,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £699,999.84 ($881,278.91). Also, insider Richard John Rees acquired 98,000 shares of Creo Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($24,675.82). 22.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

