Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 24920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $672.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $294.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

