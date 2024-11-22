Cypress Capital Group Purchases Shares of 965 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,979,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 81.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $197.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

