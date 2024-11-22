CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CytoDyn Inc. recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 22, 2024. In a Form 8-K filing issued on the same day, the final voting results were disclosed, showing several key outcomes from the meeting.

Firstly, the election of directors resulted in each of the Company’s director nominees being elected to serve until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. The elected directors include Tanya Durkee Urbach, Stephen M. Simes, Ryan M. Dunlap, Lishomwa C. Ndhlovu, M.D., Ph.D., and Karen J. Brunke, Ph.D.

Secondly, stockholders voted to ratify the appointment of Marcum LLP as CytoDyn’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025.

Lastly, an advisory vote on the compensation of named executive officers saw stockholders approving, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.

CytoDyn’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Tyler Blok, signed the report on behalf of the registrant. The Company provided these outcomes as part of its obligation under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Investors and stakeholders are advised to refer to the complete filing for all the details and resolutions put forth during the Annual Meeting.

This announcement follows the recent Form 8-K filing from CytoDyn Inc., providing transparency and insights into the decisions made at the Annual Meeting, indicating a proactive approach towards corporate governance and communication with stakeholders.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

