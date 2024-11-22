Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. 94,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 496,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAKT shares. Singular Research raised shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $665.99 million, a P/E ratio of 179.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. The trade was a 86.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 92.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

