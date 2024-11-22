Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,640 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

