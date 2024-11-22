DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 3780174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $789.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

