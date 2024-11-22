Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.15. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.
Diamondhead Casino Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diamondhead Casino
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.