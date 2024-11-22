Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 188,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $193.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 157.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.