DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $2,416,945.62 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,416,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,993 shares in the company, valued at $64,761,190.14. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ DASH traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of -385.88, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $178.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,652,000 after buying an additional 267,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

