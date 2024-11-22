DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 1,855 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.24. 3,231,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,685. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of -385.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $178.16.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 37.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 29.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 94.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DoorDash by 595.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,830,000 after buying an additional 763,579 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.