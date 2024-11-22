DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,576,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348,054 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $103,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DraftKings by 36.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. This represents a 82.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 820,536 shares of company stock valued at $32,916,465 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $43.64 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

