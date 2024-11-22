DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 596.50 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 596.50 ($7.51), with a volume of 7372010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 583 ($7.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.27) to GBX 480 ($6.04) in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMDS

DS Smith Stock Up 2.1 %

About DS Smith

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,082.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 437.59.

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.