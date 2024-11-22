Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE DLNG opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 265,337 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

