Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
NYSE DLNG opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.63.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynagas LNG Partners
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.