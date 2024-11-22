Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 848,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509,483 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $89,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,076.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 130.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after buying an additional 781,955 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 249.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,087,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.