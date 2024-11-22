Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $126,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,648,000 after purchasing an additional 704,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,784,000 after purchasing an additional 164,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $591.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.13 and its 200 day moving average is $556.52. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $456.83 and a 52-week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

