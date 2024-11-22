Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 110,026 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,026 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $59,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Medpace by 175.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $341.87 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.99. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

