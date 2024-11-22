Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1,675.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237,664 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 3.1% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $83,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $371.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.65. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $373.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

